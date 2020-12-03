Rwanda: Kagame Presides Over Swearing-in of New Ombudsperson

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, December 2, officiated the swearing-in of the new Ombudsperson, Madeleine Nirere, who was appointed last month to replace Anastase Murekezi.

Nirere who became the fourth Ombudsperson was previously the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission which she led for eight years and has previously worked in both chambers of parliament.

"Today, we are happy to officiate the swearing-in of the new Ombudsperson who has agreed to lead, together with all Rwandans, the fight against corruption and injustice in our country," Kagame said.

Nirere has under her new docket, the responsibilities to lead the Office of the Ombudsman to fight corruption and injustice in the country.

The Head of State said injustice and corruption are amongst the things that still impede the rights of Rwandans, destroy the social fabric, and slow down the country's progress.

"We want to fight this and we have institutions tasked to do just that and equipped to deliver," he noted. "We need to see them working and implementing their mandate as they should."

In that fight, the President emphasized the need for institutions to work together, insisting that no institution should usurp the powers of the other, interfere in its duties, or contradict it but should instead complement one another.

He specifically urged the Office of the Ombudsman to work closely with partner institutions, especially those in the judiciary and local government.

"Where there are corruption and injustice, they should be informed and act accordingly," he said at Village Urugwiro where the swearing-in took place in the presence of senior officials.

In particular, Kagame said that much effort should be put in educating Rwandans about their rights, help them understand the laws meant to protect them, and the institutions that they can run to."

The President highlighted that there was a strong need to intensify the fight towards eradicating corruption and injustice for once and for all.