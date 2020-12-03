Rwanda: Kagame Presides Over Swearing-in of New Ombudsperson

2 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Julius Bizimungu

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, December 2, officiated the swearing-in of the new Ombudsperson, Madeleine Nirere, who was appointed last month to replace Anastase Murekezi.

Nirere who became the fourth Ombudsperson was previously the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission which she led for eight years and has previously worked in both chambers of parliament.

"Today, we are happy to officiate the swearing-in of the new Ombudsperson who has agreed to lead, together with all Rwandans, the fight against corruption and injustice in our country," Kagame said.

Nirere has under her new docket, the responsibilities to lead the Office of the Ombudsman to fight corruption and injustice in the country.

The Head of State said injustice and corruption are amongst the things that still impede the rights of Rwandans, destroy the social fabric, and slow down the country's progress.

"We want to fight this and we have institutions tasked to do just that and equipped to deliver," he noted. "We need to see them working and implementing their mandate as they should."

In that fight, the President emphasized the need for institutions to work together, insisting that no institution should usurp the powers of the other, interfere in its duties, or contradict it but should instead complement one another.

He specifically urged the Office of the Ombudsman to work closely with partner institutions, especially those in the judiciary and local government.

"Where there are corruption and injustice, they should be informed and act accordingly," he said at Village Urugwiro where the swearing-in took place in the presence of senior officials.

In particular, Kagame said that much effort should be put in educating Rwandans about their rights, help them understand the laws meant to protect them, and the institutions that they can run to."

The President highlighted that there was a strong need to intensify the fight towards eradicating corruption and injustice for once and for all.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.