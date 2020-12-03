Kenya: Malindi Court Commutes Man's Death Sentence to Community-Based Work

The High Court in Malindi has quashed a death sentence handed out to a robbery with violence convict and replaced it with a non-custodial sentence of three years' community-based work.

Mr Kahindi Mwatsuma, who has unsuccessfully attempted to overturn two death sentences, will be lucky to leave prison, where he has spent at least 14 years since he was arrested in 2006.

Two previous attempts by the convict, who was a vegetable and fish trader in Kilifi, to secure freedom, only saw the Court of Appeal suspend one death sentence, leaving him to serve another one since he had been convicted on two robbery with violence offences.

"The High Court should in fact have corrected the sentence by setting aside the sentence of death on count two as there was no reason for imposing two death sentences on one person. We set aside the sentence on count two as the appellant is now serving a life sentence on count one. Those shall be our orders in the appeal," the Court of Appeal said.

Mr Mwatsuma then filed a constitutional petition before the Malindi High Court where he challenged the sentence and asked the court to set him free.

He argued before Justice Reuben Nyakundi that he was aggrieved and dissatisfied with the sentence of life imprisonment for the offence of robbery with violence since, as of now, he feels reformed and is remorseful for the offence.

Further, in his affidavit, he argued that following the conviction and sentence, which was also confirmed by the Court of Appeal, there is no doubt the 14 years he has served in custody have assisted him to transform his life to a law-abiding citizen.

Quashed the sentence

In a ruling delivered on November 27, the constitutional court quashed the sentence and directed the probation officer to sign the necessary instruments with Mr Mwatsuma for an early release and home-based rehabilitation for a further three years.

Justice Nyakundi observed that after reviewing records, it was his opinion that the petitioner had established a strong case for a re-sentencing.

"Needless to say, the petitioner has served close to 14 years' imprisonment for the offence. For this reason, I allow the petition, vary the death sentence, being served as a convicted life imprisonment in lieu of 17 years' sentence with a condition that the remainder of the period of three years be community-based under the supervision of the probation officer within his home sub-county," ruled the judge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mwatsuma faced two charges of robbery with violence before a magistrate's court in Kilifi.

The particulars of the first charge were that on October 12, 2006, in Petanguo sub-location in Kilifi, he, jointly with others, while armed with dangerous weapons, namely knives, rungus and pangas, robbed Maoja Charo Ngoa of one camera and Sh1,700, all valued at Sh7,200.

The second count was that on the same date, Mwatsuma and his confederates robbed Mwakamusha Katana Kiraga of a torch, knife and Sh3,300, all valued at Sh3,655.

The state submitted that Mwatsuma and his accomplices used violence on their victims. The two victims were shopkeepers at Petanguo trading centre.

Having heard a total of seven witnesses on behalf of the prosecution and having listened to the suspect's sworn evidence in answer to the prosecution's case, the trial magistrate found Mwatsuma guilty on both counts, convicted him and duly sentenced him to death.

During the trial, Mwatsuma had informed the court that the alleged two victims of robbery decided to fix him due to rivalry over his wife, whom he had married against their wish.

At the end of it all, Mwatsuma is now a free man and will be operating from his home as he concentrates on community-based work.