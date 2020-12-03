Nigeria: Insurgency - NAF Takes Delivery of New Helicopter

3 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of a second Mi-171E Helicopter acquired by the federal government from Serbia.

The Ilyushin 76 Strategic Airlifter aircraft that brought the brand new helicopter touched down at NAF Base Makurdi at exactly 3.15p.m. yesterday.

The Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philip, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

A combined team of NAF personnel and technical support staff from the equipment vendor were also on hand to assist in offloading the new aircraft, some parts of which came in crates.

In addition, officials of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service were present to ensure necessary documentation.

The new aircraft which is the second of 2 Mi-171E helicopters procured by the current federal government, brings to 23 the total number of brand new aircraft acquired since 2015.

A statement by NAF said the new aircraft would undoubtedly boost NAF's contributions in the fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

It said the new aircraft would be assembled in Makurdi by a team from the equipment vendor, assisted by NAF technicians, prior to test-flying and formal induction into the NAF.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.