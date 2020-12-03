Ethiopia: Telecom Services Resume in Parts of Tigray Region

3 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethio Telecom announced that it has resumed telecom services in some parts of Tigray Regional State.

According to the company, there has been telecom services interruption in Tigray Region for the last three weeks due to the law enforcement operation carried out in the region.

In a press release it issued yesterday, Ethio Telecom disclosed that it has resumed telecom service using alternative power solutions after conducting the necessary maintenance and rehabilitation works on damaged telecom infrastructures.

Telecom service has accordingly been partially resumed in Dansha, Turkan, Humera, Shiraro, Maytsebri, and Maikadra, while fully service was resumed in Alamata

The company further revealed that it is working hard to restore telecom services in all areas of the region within a short period.

It noted, "To this end, we are working on maintenance and rehabilitation of damaged telecom infrastructures and working with Ethiopian Electric Power to ensure commercial power availability, in addition to considering alternative power solution."

