Tunis/Tunisia — 160 persons (women and men) converted to Islam in 2020, according to the al-Ifta Office (Diwan al-Ifta).

Tunisia, which promotes tolerance and moderation, has opted for the facilitation of these procedures, reads a press release issued Thursday by the Ifta Office.

The latter had announced on March 9, the temporary suspension of the procedures of conversion to Islam as part of preventive measures to stem the risk of COVID-19 spread.