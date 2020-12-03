South Africa: Preparation Underway in West Rand for District Development Model

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Fikile Majola is satisfied at the level of readiness by the West Rand District Municipality for the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM).

Majola met with the executive leadership of the West Rand District Municipality, in his capacity as the DDM Model champion of the district on Wednesday.

Majola was furnished with presentations on the socio-political and economic situation in the district, including projects that are planned and some that are underway.

"We have now agreed that we will have a follow-up meeting and have asked all the officials from national and provincial spheres, and district municipalities to meet and prepare a more concise presentation on the projects that are implementable in the next financial year," he said.

Majola has been designated the role of the District Development Model champion of the district by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and will oversee the Merafong, Mogale and Rand West district municipalities.

"I am quite happy. I think we've made substantial progress for a first meeting, and we had very useful presentations and I think that this district because of the level of cooperation between different municipalities will make a lot of progress in the Gauteng province," said the Deputy Minister.

The DDM is a new integrated planning model for cooperative governance.

It is a district-based, service delivery approach, aimed at fast-tracking service delivery and ensuring that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

The DDM is also used as an intergovernmental vehicle for coordinated implementation of all the government COVID-19 and Gender-Based Violence Response Plans in all of the country's 52 districts.