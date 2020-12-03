South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Delivers National Message On International Day of Persons With Disabilities, 3 Dec

press release

President to deliver national message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 03 December 2020, deliver a national message to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The day is observed annually on 3 December, to promote the full and equal participation of persons with disabilities in society and the economy, and to take action for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society and development.

The United Nations has themed this year's commemoration "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 World".

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities also brings to a close government's Disability Rights Awareness Month 2020 (DRAM 2020), observed under the theme "Together Building Communities Inclusive of Disability Rights.

The focus month, which ran from 03 November to 03 December 2020, aims to raise awareness to the harmful effects stigmatisation, prejudice and stereotypes have on the disability sector. The campaign also aims to celebrate individuals who have overcome prejudice, societal barriers, and hardship to excel in their chosen fields.

As part of this month dedicated to disability rights, the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize will lead the South African delegation and deliver the country position statement on 3 December 2020 at the virtual 13th Session of the UN Conference of State Parties (COSP13) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The overarching theme of the conference is: "A decade of action and delivery for inclusive sustainable development: implementing the CRPD and the 2030 Agenda for all persons with disabilities".

Ahead of delivering the national message, President Ramaphosa will also chair the meeting of the Presidential Working Group on Disabilities to deliberate on economic empowerment programmes and projects envisaged to empower the disability sector.

The meeting will be attended by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Maite-Nkoana Mashabane and Economic Cluster Ministers.

The President will close off the meeting by delivering a national message at 13h10, which will be live-streamed on government social media platforms and broadcasted on major TV news channels.