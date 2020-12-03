South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 2 December 2020

press release

Update on the coronavirus by Premier Alan Winde

It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

Due to a slight difference in the time at which the data for this statement was accessed, some of the sub-district data may differ from the data on the Western Cape provincial dashboard. Data updates in real time and therefore the numbers will vary at different times of the day.

The Western Cape has recorded additional 28 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4699. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Managing resurgence through behaviour change:

Earlier today I participated in the Presidents Coordinating Council discussion, where President Cyril Ramaphosa engaged and consulted with the provincial Premiers- following a meeting of the Covid Command Council on Tuesday.

The Western Cape has seen a resurgence of Covid-19 in recent weeks and the increase in cases must be carefully monitored and managed. The Western Cape does not however support a lockdown being imposed on the province. We believe that local, targeted interventions based in science and common sense will not only help to flatten the curve of infection, but will also protect businesses and the economy from the negative impact of a lockdown.

We await further announcements from the President around potential interventions at a national level and in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

The Western Cape, for its part, will be working on specific and localised interventions aimed at reducing the infection rate. The province has for the duration of this pandemic, worked to introduce smart, innovative ways to reduce risk and infection. We will make further announcements during tomorrow's digicon on interventions which are focused on behaviour change and stronger enforcement.

I understand that Covid-19 fatigue has set in, and at this time of year, residents want to relax and enjoy everything that this province has to offer. However, in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones until a vaccine becomes widely available, we must continue to implement simple behavioural steps.

As a province, we have faced and overcome major challenges such as the drought and the Covid-19 peak earlier this year. We have managed to overcome these challenges because residents took responsibility for themselves, and worked towards a common good.

I want to thank those residents and businesses who have heeded our call over the past few weeks- and have taken responsibility as part of our recovery deal. That deal is still on the table- this province will continue to fight for recovery- so that we can win back jobs, make this province safer, and contribute to the dignity and wellbeing of our residents. In return, we ask only that you commit to safer behaviours- wear your mask, wash your hands regularly and keep your distance. This festive season- reduce the size of gatherings, or postpone them until it is safer, take your gatherings outdoors, and at all times avoid confined spaces, close contact and crowded places.