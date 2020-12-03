South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes the Arrest of a 23 Year Old Suspect for the Alleged Murder of Polokwane Estate Agent

3 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has applauded the Special Task Team comprising Provincial Investigating Unit, Crime Intelligence and Tracking Team for their meticulous investigation which led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect today, in connection with the murder of 50-year-old woman, Joyce Nomvula Shabangu-Monareng (Estate Agent in Polokwane) on 14 October 2020 at Seshego Zone 08.

The suspect was arrested in Moletjie outside Seshego after he was positively linked with the murder. During the arrest, some of the deceased's stolen items including a cellphone were recovered.

On this fateful day, the deceased who was badly wounded from multiple stab wounds, emerged from her motor vehicle after it had stopped at an intersection and collapsed nearby. An unknown man wearing yellow overalls jumped out of the vehicle and fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind. The deceased was certified dead on the scene.

"The arrest of the alleged suspect should send clear message that the police will always be relentless when pursuing perpetrators of Gender Based Violence", said General Ledwaba.

The motive for the incident will be determined by the ongoing police investigations.

The suspect will appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 03 December 2020 facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.