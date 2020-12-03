South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes the Arrest of a 23 Year Old Suspect for the Alleged Murder of Polokwane Estate Agent

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has applauded the Special Task Team comprising Provincial Investigating Unit, Crime Intelligence and Tracking Team for their meticulous investigation which led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect today, in connection with the murder of 50-year-old woman, Joyce Nomvula Shabangu-Monareng (Estate Agent in Polokwane) on 14 October 2020 at Seshego Zone 08.

The suspect was arrested in Moletjie outside Seshego after he was positively linked with the murder. During the arrest, some of the deceased's stolen items including a cellphone were recovered.

On this fateful day, the deceased who was badly wounded from multiple stab wounds, emerged from her motor vehicle after it had stopped at an intersection and collapsed nearby. An unknown man wearing yellow overalls jumped out of the vehicle and fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind. The deceased was certified dead on the scene.

"The arrest of the alleged suspect should send clear message that the police will always be relentless when pursuing perpetrators of Gender Based Violence", said General Ledwaba.

The motive for the incident will be determined by the ongoing police investigations.

The suspect will appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 03 December 2020 facing a charge of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.