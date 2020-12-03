Rwanda: President Kagame Officiates the Swearing-in of the New Ombudsperson

2 December 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Kigali — President Kagame has on Wednesday officiated the swearing-in of the new ombudsperson, Madeleine Nirere at Urugwiro Village.

In his remarks, President Kagame said that injustice and corruption are amongst the things that impede Rwandans' rights, destroy the social fabric, and slow down the country's progress. In fighting them, all institutions complement each other, and should work together in everything. No institution can replace another, interfere in its duties, or contradict it.

President Kagame also added that more efforts should be put in educating Rwandans about their rights, help them understand the laws meant to protect them, and the institutions that they can run to.

Nirere Madeleine becomes the fourth Ombudsperson. Previously, she was the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission which she led for eight years after working in both chambers of the parliament. She will lead the fight against corruption and injustice in the country.

