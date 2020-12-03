South Africa: Woman Nabbed for Alleged Online Investment Fraud

press release

Gauteng — A 38-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 03 December 2020 for fraud involving an online investment fraud.

It is alleged that in July this year, the complainant posted on social media looking for investment opportunities in South Africa. The suspect allegedly responded to the offer and introduced her electronic gadget recycling business in Putfontein, Benoni for consideration. This resulted in the investor paying over R650 000-00 into the suspect's account after which she reportedly cut all ties with the investor.

The matter was referred to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Germiston for further investigation. The investigation team successfully traced the suspect on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 where they arrested and charged her for fraud.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect bought vehicles with the money invested into her business. A BMW and a Range Rover Sport as well as well as other hi-end electronic gadgets have been seized to allow further investigation as they are believed to have been bought with the proceeds of crime.