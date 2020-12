press release

Themba Wilson Lushaba (28) appeared at the White River Magistrate Court for sentencing on a charge of fraud worth R793 158.48 on Wednesday, 02 December 2020.

Lushaba was arrested in May 2018 by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team after he submitted fraudulent documents in an attempt to secure favourable result on his vehicle finance application at a local car dealership in White River.

He was found guilty of fraud and fined R5000-00 with an alternative six month imprisonment.