Ethiopian Ambassador Briefs Canada's Deputy Minister for Sub-Sahara Africa

3 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ambassador in Canada, Nasise Challi briefed, Assistant Deputy Minister for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Global Affairs for the government of Canada, Mala Khanna about the law enforcement operation in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Nasise emphasized that this operation was necessary to rescue the country's constitutional order and bring perpetrators to justice.

She also assured that the Ethiopian government is committed and ready to work with its partners to help displaced civilians.

Assistant Deputy Minister for Sub-Saharan Africa at the Global Affairs Mala Khanna expressed her appreciation for the briefing and stressed that Canada will always stand with the Ethiopian people and extend its support in the rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

