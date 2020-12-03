Tunisia: Tunisair Expects Resumption of Business Activity's Ordinary Pace in 2021

3 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — National carrier Tunisair is banking on the recovery of the health situation, for a resumption of the normal pace of its business activity in 2021.

Tunisair announces in a press release that it is currently endeavouring to remedy the drop in the number of passengers to 70% compared to 2019 figures.

To this end, it has exerted pressure on expenditure, cancelled unprofitable flights and restricted itself to operating aircrafts that meet aviation safety and security requirements.

The national carrier has undertaken to implement, as soon as it resumes its activity, a reform and development programme, whose materialisation requires the support of the State.

Tunisair revenues in the first three quarters of 2020 edged down by 67%, not exceeding 436 million dinars (MD).

Likewise, the number of transported passengers fell by 68% to 848,693 at the end of September 2020 due to the health crisis.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

