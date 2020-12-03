Morocco: UN - Adoption of Moroccan Resolution On Promotion of Sustainable Tourism

New York (United Nations) — The Economic and Financial Committee of the General Assembly of the United Nations, adopted, by consensus, a resolution presented by Morocco, on the "Promotion of sustainable tourism including ecotourism for poverty eradication and environmental protection".

This resolution highlights the importance, in the face of the Covid-19 crisis, of fostering international cooperation so that the resumption of tourism becomes a priority and that it is designed in a responsible and ecological manner, while protecting the most vulnerable and supporting local economic fabric.

Thanks to the dynamic campaign led by Morocco, the resolution was co-sponsored by 94 member states from different regional groups.

Morocco's leadership in the UN multilateral fora on this issue confirms the pioneering role of the Kingdom on the national and international scene in sustainable development, in accordance with the High Guidelines of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, particularly in terms of support for sectors vulnerable to shocks induced by the coronavirus crisis, including tourism.

In this regard, the Moroccan resolution highlighted several elements, including the importance of supporting the tourism sector to establish the basis for its recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The resolution also highlights the holding of the next World Tourism Assembly, to take place in Marrakech in 2021.

When adopting this resolution, Morocco reiterated its support for the World Tourism Organization. The work of the World Tourism Assembly will be crucial for a credible and responsible commitment to tourism, a key sector for sustainable development in its three economic, environmental and social dimensions.

In the current difficult context, the sudden and massive drop in the number of tourists all over the world is a threat to jobs and economies and has an impact on small and medium-sized businesses. Hence the importance of international cooperation to hasten the revival of tourism in a responsible and ecological manner, and to support the local economic fabric.