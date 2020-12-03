South Africa: Risk Premia Investing Sees Through Volatility and Unpredictability

3 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Prescient Investment Management

Risk premia investing is not a new concept and is very appealing in the financial market environment when volatility and unpredictability reign supreme as it does not rely on stock picking or market timing.

Selecting securities based on their risk premia, which are determined by the common characteristics associated with higher returns, has been around for decades. I, in my role as an investment professional, have been researching and managing risk premia-based strategies for 25 years.

Risk premia investing is designed to enhance diversification and is an alternative approach to active stock-picking strategies. It also has the added benefit of offsetting risks by targeting broad, persistent and long-established return drivers.

Before the investment community understood risk premia, investors began to notice that certain groups of diversified portfolios performed better than others. At the time, there was no explanation for this difference, and the excess return was usually attributed to the skill of the portfolio manager. As risk premia research emerged, the evidence showed that stocks with certain common characteristics could explain the bulk of the excess returns - and that very little was due to the fundamental stock pickers' abilities. In addition, these return differences proved to be positive and...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

