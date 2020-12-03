South Africa: North West On Funeral Status for the Late Queen Mother Mmemogolo Semane Molotlegi

press release

The North West Provincial Government wishes to confirm that following consultation between the Provincial Government and the Bafokeng Royal family on the funeral arrangements for Her Royal Majesty, Queen Mother of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, it has been agreed that the Queen Mother will not be accorded a Provincial Official Funeral status.

Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro who recently visited the Royal family to pay his respect and convey message of condolences on behalf of the provincial government, has once again wished the Royal family and the Bafokeng tribe strength and comfort during this difficult time.