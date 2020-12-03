South Africa: North West On Funeral Status for the Late Queen Mother Mmemogolo Semane Molotlegi

2 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The North West Provincial Government wishes to confirm that following consultation between the Provincial Government and the Bafokeng Royal family on the funeral arrangements for Her Royal Majesty, Queen Mother of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, it has been agreed that the Queen Mother will not be accorded a Provincial Official Funeral status.

Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro who recently visited the Royal family to pay his respect and convey message of condolences on behalf of the provincial government, has once again wished the Royal family and the Bafokeng tribe strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.