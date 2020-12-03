South Africa: Sweating Ballots - Stakes Are High in 9 December Municipal By-Elections

analysis

There will be 24 by-elections on Wednesday, 9 December. There might not be 107 seats at play as there was on Super Wednesday in November, but at least one by-election is being held in all nine provinces. This first preview looks at the Northern Cape, Free State and the Eastern Cape.

Northern Cape

As per Super Wednesday, the high-stakes by-elections continues in the largest province as there is a possibility that power changes hands in both municipalities where by-elections are taking place. The ANC defended all 17 Northern Cape ward seats on Super Wednesday and won two seats off the DA in Phokwane (Hartswater) and Renosterberg (Phillipstown). The party did lose some ground to the EFF in the Phokwane by-elections, which saw it lose two proportional representation (PR) seats.

Thembelihle is a small municipality in the Pixley Ka Seme district which includes Hopetown, Strydenburg and Orania. The ANC lost control of the municipality in December 2011 when Danny Jonas, a ward councillor for the party, was expelled and stood as an independent in the by-election for the seat. The ANC won outright...