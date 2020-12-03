South Africa: Man in Court Over Limpopo Woman's Murder

A 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court in Limpopo today in connection with the murder of a 50-year-old woman.

The suspect was arrested in Moletjie outside Seshego on Wednesday after he was positively linked with the 14 October 2020 murder of estate agent Joyce Nomvula Shabangu-Monareng.

On that day, the deceased who was badly wounded from multiple stab wounds, emerged from her motor vehicle after it had stopped at an intersection and collapsed nearby.

An unknown man wearing yellow overalls jumped out of the vehicle and fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind. The deceased was certified dead on the scene.

During the arrest, some of the deceased's stolen items including a cellphone were recovered.

Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has applauded the Special Task Team comprising Provincial Investigating Unit, Crime Intelligence and Tracking Team for their meticulous investigation which led to Wednesday's arrest.

"The arrest of the alleged suspect should send a clear message that the police will always be relentless when pursuing perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence," said General Ledwaba.

The man faces charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.