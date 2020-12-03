South Africa: Obey the Rules of the Road

3 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, has encouraged all road users to behave responsibly on the road and be mindful of the rights of others as traffic volumes are expected to increase during the festive season.

According to research conducted by the South African Medical Research Council and the University of South Africa (UNISA), 27% of fatal road crashes in the country are attributable to driver alcohol intoxication and this costs the economy billions of Rands.

The research further shows that pedestrians are three times more likely to die in a road crash where a driver is intoxicated.

"It is only through responsible conduct that we can succeed is saving life and limb on South Africa's roads. Let us choose life, not death," the Minister said.

He made these remarks on Thursday in Polokwane at the launch of the 365 Road Safety programme.

"We would like to urge pedestrians to be visible whenever using the road. Last year, 35% of people who died on the road were pedestrians," Mbalula said.

He encouraged motorists to travel during the day, as statistical analysis shows that 50% of road deaths occur after dark.

"A high number of crashes happen between 7pm and 11pm. Therefore, this is the most dangerous time to drive during the festive season.

"All of us must make a commitment to use seatbelts consistently. We know that proper seatbelt use can dramatically reduce the risk of death and injury for drivers and passengers," the Minister said.

Research shows that the risk of death in a road crash is reduced by 45% and the risk of serious injury is reduced by 50% when occupants in a vehicle use their seatbelts.

Last year, 24% of people who died in road crashes were drivers and 36% were passengers.

"All vehicles on the road must be roadworthy... Tyre bursts, defective brakes and blinding lights [are some of] the causes of crashes. We will therefore deploy our mobile vehicle testing station this year to respond to this risk.

"Any vehicle found to be unroadworthy will be impounded and not allowed to proceed until all the defects have been fixed," the Minister said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.