South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz On the Progress of Moorreesburg K-9 Unit

press release

Moorreesburg K-9 Unit make significant drug and illicit liquor busts in just one month

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes the successes of the Moorreesburg K-9 Unit in just one month following their launch on 7 October. Between 1 October and 30 October 2020, the Moorreesburg K-9 Unit have:

Participated in 17 operations on stock theft (1), number plate recognition roadblocks (8), foot patrol (2), narcotics (4) and illegal liquor (2);

Detected 70.5 mandrax tablets; 12 tik straws and 22 parcels of dagga; and

Detected 204 750ml of black label, 24 bottles of castle light, 24 bottles of Redds Cider, 24 750ml of castle light and 32 750ml of castle lager.

Minister Fritz previously launched the West Coast District Municipality's K9 Unit consisting of six dogs and handlers at the Moorreesburg weigh station, along the N7. In total, four dogs have been trained to detect illegal narcotics and two have been trained to detect explosives, firearms and ammunition.

The K9 Unit has been deployed and is situated within Swartland law enforcement services and will serve the entire West Coast district for special operations.

Minister Fritz said, "I am proud of the efforts of the K-9 Unit to date. Their work is essential in mitigating drug and alcohol related harms and will prove increasingly helpful as we approach the festive season and battle the resurgence of COVID-19 infections."

Minister Fritz continued, "We know that the N7, and many of its coastal towns, are particularly affected by trade and transportation of illicit substances as it is a national road leading to the South African border. This unit help in assisting law enforcement officials to track down and convict perpetrators and improve the safety of residents along the West Coast."

Minister Fritz further continued, "I am fascinated by the training provided to the K9 unit, which enables them to respond to the specific crime trends affecting the West Coast which include the trafficking of illicit substances." The K9 unit have been trained to provide support at integrated law enforcement operations in terms of:

Preventing the illegal transportation of narcotics, explosives and poaching of marine resources;

Delivering crime prevention through an integrated multidisciplinary model aimed at combatting and prevention of criminality;

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ensuring compliance with the relevant legislation including the National Road Traffic Act, the Criminal Procedure Act, Drug and Drug Trafficking Act and Firearm Control Act;

Increasing coverage through the deployment of K9 resources after hours; and

Maintaining a high degree of visible policing by means of K9 patrols, deployment to identified areas which includes weighbridges, key points and identified crime hot spots.

The Department of Community Safety has provided funding to the Swartland Municipality to facilitate the establishment of the Unit, supporting the district municipality's safety plans.

Minister Fritz said, "We are committed to the success of this programme. As such, the Department has availed R2 million towards this programme in the 2019/20 financial year, has earmarked R2.2 million in 2020/21 and R2.24 million in 2021/22."