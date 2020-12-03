South Africa: Speaker Receives Request From ATM to Postpone Motion of No Confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).
3 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise has received a letter from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) asking for a postponement of the Motion of No Confidence in the President scheduled for consideration by the House this afternoon. The Motion was sponsored by the party's President Mr Vuyolwethu Zungula.

Speaker will react to this request in due course.

Yesterday the ATM served Parliament with papers with an intention to challenge the decision of the Speaker regarding its declined request to have the House consider the Motion through a secret ballot.

At the Western Cape High Court this morning, parties agreed that the matter will be heard on 4 February 2021.

