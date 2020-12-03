South Africa: Call to Participate in UCT's Needs Survey

Staff and students at the University of Cape Town (UCT) stand a chance to win big if they participate in a year-end needs and barriers survey officiated by the university's Commercial Development unit based in the Finance Department.

With the ultimate goal of improving life on campus for the UCT community, the online survey will be presented in a question-and-answer format and will focus on UCT's six business pillars, including food and beverage, consumption, payment methods, information and advertising, accommodation, travel and health services.

The survey forms part of a three-pronged plan to build and shape an inclusive campus community. Upon completion, staff and students' email addresses will be automatically captured and entered into a draw where they will stand a chance to win one of 20 R500 vouchers.

Only current staff and students are authorised to participate.

Participate in the survey.