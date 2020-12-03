Somalia: PM Roble Tours Mogadishu Port

3 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has inspected various parts of Mogadishu Port which is one of the key sources of the country's economy.

During his tour PM minister was accompanied by Ministers and the Governor of Benadir Region who also doubles as the Mayor of Mogadishu, Omar Mohamud Mohamed Filish.

The purpose of the inspection was to ascertain the services provided by the port and to assess the implementation of the port development agreement recently signed between the Federal Government and Alberak Company.

The Prime Minister listened to briefings from the Ministry and the Port Authority on the ongoing activities and provided an overview of the services they are providing to the community, in particular the ongoing developments in the port sector.

"Today I observed the important activities going on & the progress of the port development & expansion work," the PM said in a Twitter post.

"Our vision is Mogadishu Port to be one of the most developed ports in Africa and the world with international port standards."

The premier praised the ongoing work to serve the Somali people, urging it to be accelerated.

