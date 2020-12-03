Gambia: Barrow Appoints Musa Mboob As Adviser to Dleag

The President Adama Barrow has appointed Musa Mboob as adviser to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency - The Gambia (DLEAG), effective 1 December 2020.

The appointment has been made in order to add and ensure effectiveness and quality in the operations of the agency in its fight to eradicate the use of illicit drugs in The Gambia.

Mr. Mboob attended Campama, Wesley and Ngain Sanjal Primary schools and has acquired a vast of knowledge and skills in computer literacy, negotiations and peacekeeping management, command, control, law and order and law enforcement.

He pursued a National Security Training Certificate at the Galilee College in Israel in 2002; Gendarmerie and military diploma ground forces basic training in Istanbul Gendarmerie and Military Academy; basic Gendarmerie training at The Gambia Gendarmerie Training School, GCE O' Levels at The Gambia High School.

He also pursued Military Observer training under the UN Mission in Sierra Leone from 2000-2002, adjutant to the Commander Gendarmerie at The Gambia Gendarmerie from 1992-1993.

He previously served as the Inspector General of the Gambia Police Force from 2006-2007; Officer Cadet, Deputy Commander Training School from 1987-1991 and Basic Recruitment, Gambia Gendarmerie from 1985-1987 and Company Commander, Gambia National Army.

He has also won several insignia in honour of his effective execution of the respective positions and ranks he had handled, such as insignia of member for the National Order of the Republic of The Gambia (MRG), and his linguistic prowess has helped him dearly in the progressions he had made in the said positions.

Musa Mboob previously served the Police Commissioner in Banjul from 2003-2004, North Bank from 2002- 2003. He had also served as the Officer Commanding in the following jurisdictions: KMC and Police Intervention Unit, from 2002-2003; Mobile Traffic from 2000-2001; Mansa Konko, from 1998-2000; Barra, from 1995-1996 and also Officer Commanding Complaints and Discipline in 1997-1998 as well as Officer Commanding Police Training School from 1993-1994.

Mr. Mboob also has acquired work experience from the respective entities that he had worked such as: G4S Security, Las Vegas, U.S., as Bank protection officer from 2012-2013, Windsor Mall Head of Security at the Murphy Security Company in USA, from 2009-2010 and Deputy Ambassador of the Gambia at the Gambia Embassy in the U.S. from 2008-2009.

Mr. Mboob said: "I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Barrow for the trust and confidence he has reposed on me, to be an adviser to this important institution. I assure the whole country that I will execute my duty effectively, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will."

