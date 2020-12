State House, Banjul, 2 December 2020: His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will travel to the Federal Republic of Nigeria on an official visit today, the Office of President announced.

"The President will depart Banjul International Airport tomorrow, Thursday, 3 December 2020 at 9:00 a.m."

OICGambia congratulates new OIC SG

Geology, Sanyang VDC confirm no destruction at Sanyang women rice farms