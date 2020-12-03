Gambia Registers 22 Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has registered 22 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3, 765; the 210th COVID-19 situation report reveals.

"No new COVID-related deaths officially recorded. Number stands at 123; 29 COVID-19 patients are in treatment or self-isolation (active cases); 2 COVID-19 patients discharged from treatment ."

It is reported that no person in quarantine.

