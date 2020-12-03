Gambia Registers 22 Covid-19 Cases

3 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered 22 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3, 765; the 210th COVID-19 situation report reveals.

"No new COVID-related deaths officially recorded. Number stands at 123; 29 COVID-19 patients are in treatment or self-isolation (active cases); 2 COVID-19 patients discharged from treatment ."

It is reported that no person in quarantine.

From the Classroom to the Workplace: Tekki Fii TVET Graduates Exposed to the Labor Market for the First Time

GAPP elects new executives

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.