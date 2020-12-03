Eritrea: 50th Commemoration of Ona and Besekdira Massacres

3 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren, 03 December 2020 - The Ona and Besekdira Massacre was commemorated for its 50th anniversary on 30 November and 01 December in both villages.

At the commemoration event, Ambassador Abdela Musa, Governor of Anseba Region, a number of Government officials as well as village elders and survivors took part.

In a speech delivered, Ambassador Abdela pointing out colonial forces of Ethiopia perpetrated heinous massacres against thousands of nationals across the country reminded the new generation to renew the pledge to live up to expectations and solidify national unity and build a prosperous country.

The Governor of the Anseba Region Ambassador Abdela Musa laid wreaths at the mosque in Besekdira and the Martyrs Cemetery in Ona. The event also witnessed cultural performances depicting the massacres.

Survivors on their part stating that the event reminds us all to renew pledge of honoring the trust of martyrs called for the construction of martyrs' statues in areas where massacres were perpetrated by colonial powers.

The colonial forces of the Ethiopian Emperor Hailesselasie massacred 220 innocent nationals including 16 pregnant women at a mosque in Besekdira on 30 November 1970, and the next day, 1 December massacred 800 nationals in Ona.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
South African Lottery Commission Faces Fraud Probe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.