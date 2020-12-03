Rwanda: Foreign Minister Biruta, South Africa Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta, Thursday received copies of credentials from the new South Africa High Commissioner to Rwanda.

Mandisi Bongani Mabuto Mpahlwa replaced George Twala who was recalled in December 2018.

While the new Ambassador was appointed earlier this year, his relocation to Kigali was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the event was also an occasion to discuss ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Earlier this year at a press conference, Biruta had said that relations between the two nations were in the process of resuming normalcy and visa issues would be addressed in due time.

Since 2014, the relations between the two countries have been strained which has had an impact such as the inability of Rwandans to travel to South Africa due to the country's visa policy on Rwanda.

In March 2018, there was a sense of optimism when South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in Kigali that the issue of visa restrictions against Rwandans traveling to his country should be "considered solved."

Early this year, Rwanda welcomed a new South African law that bars refugees from engaging in political activities in their territory, which is expected to curb Anti-Rwanda terror groups who have been operating from the country.

