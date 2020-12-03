Mozambique: Covid-19 - One Death, 96 Cases, 236 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Wednesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, 96 new cases, and 236 recoveries.

According to a press release from the Ministry, the latest victim is a 50 year old Mozambican man, hospitalised in a Maputo city health unit. His condition deteriorated and he died on Tuesday. This brings Mozambique's Covid-19 death toll to 132. Of these deaths, 101 (76.5 per cent) have occurred in Maputo city.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 234,514 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,830 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 979 were from Maputo city, 407 from Cabo Delgado, 126 from Maputo province, 103 from Sofala, 99 from Nampula, 59 from Tete, 21 from Inhambane, 16 from Zambezia, seven from Manica, seven from Gaza, and five from Niassa.

1,724 of the tests gave negative results and 96 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 15,866. Of the new cases, 89 are Mozambicans, two are Portuguese, one is Zimbabwean, one South African, one Cuban, one British, and one Pakistani. 55 are men or boys and 41 are women or girls. Five are children under the age of 15, and seven are over 65 years old.

As has become the norm in recent weeks, most of the new cases are from Maputo. 55 cases are from Maputo city and 14 from Maputo province. Between them, Maputo city and province account for 72 per cent of the cases. There were also 18 cases from Cabo Delgado, six from Zambezia, two from Tete and one from Niassa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 96 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the previous 24 hours, the Ministry release said, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital in Maputo city, and four new cases were admitted (one in Tete and three in Maputo). Currently, 45 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (39 in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Tete and four in Zambezia).

The Ministry also announced the full recovery from Covid-19 of 236 people (230 in Maputo city and six in Maputo province. This brings the total number of recoveries to 14,014 - which is 88.3 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique since the pandemic began.

There are now 1,716 active cases of Covid-19 in Mozambique, distributed as follows: Maputo City, 1,455; Cabo Delgado, 75; Sofala, 43; Gaza, 40; Nampula, 28; Maputo province, 23; Zambezia, 21; Niassa, 10; Manica, eight; Inhambane, eight; Tete, five.