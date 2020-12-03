Mozambique: In Six Months, Corruption Cost Over 16 Million Dollars

Maputo — In the first half of this year, the Mozambican state lost about 1.2 billion meticais (about 16.4 million US dollars, at current exchange rates), due to acts of corruption in the public administration, according to the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC).

The spokesperson for the 9th National Meeting of the GCCC, under way in Maputo, Miguel Candido, told AIM "in 2019 we brought charges in 764 cases, and an estimated 500 million meticais was lost. This year, just in the first six months, we have registered 340 cases, and the losses to the State amount to about 1.2 billion meticais".

He said the sectors most affected by corruption and the associated crimes of embezzlement and abuse of office, are those with the largest number of state employees, such as the education and health services and the defence forces.

In an attempt to turn the situation round, said Candido, "in addition to the memorandums of understanding we have signed with various institutions, including the Ministry of Education, we have been holding awareness campaigns among teachers and pupils, and have set up anti-corruption nuclei".

Candido said work is under way to ascertain the facts about a government member accused of spending 400,000 meticais of state funds a month in rent on a house in the southern city of Matola.

The person in question is the Secretary of State for Maputo province, Vitoria Diogo. Candido says he law sets a ceiling to how much rent the state can pay for senior officials.

"This ceiling was exceeded, and so we are investigating", he added.