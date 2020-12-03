Somalia: Salaam Somali Bank Applauded for Sponsoring 4th Cest Conference

2 December 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Salaam Somali Bank, the first privately-owned bank in Somalia has sponsored for the fourth consecutive year a conference on Engineering Science and Technology [CEST] held in Mogadishu.

The knowledgeable event which ran for 2nd and 3rd December was jointly organized by SIMAD and Jamhuriya Universities brought together leading academics and researchers who made presentations at the beneficial CEST 2020.

"Salaam Somalia Bank is committed to improving Somali people's lives by using technology to increase financial inclusion in Somalia," said Ahmed Farah Fidow, the bank's Investment Manager during his keynote speech.

Salaam Somali Bank (SSB) operating since October 2009 has been at the forefront of support of entrepreneurs, small businesses, and the education sector to take its role in the economic growth and recovery of the country.

