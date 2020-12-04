South Africa: Ramaphosa Declares Nelson Mandela Bay a Covid-19 Hotspot - Extra Restrictions in Force

analysis

Alcohol sales have been limited to four days a week, a 10pm curfew has been introduced and the consumption of alcohol at public venues, including beaches, has been banned as Nelson Mandela Bay became the first metro in South Africa to be declared a coronavirus hotspot.

With more than 4,000 active cases of coronavirus infections, and a death toll of 1,867 people, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has become the first metro in South Africa to be declared an official coronavirus hotspot.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night, 3 December, announced that as of 4 December the sale of alcohol on Fridays and over the weekends would be banned; no on-site alcohol consumption at licensed facilities would be allowed after 10pm and no consumption of alcohol would be allowed at beaches and parks.

This comes after the city's metro police and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board found many non-compliant facilities where large parties, some of close to 2,000 people, would spill into the streets with few patrons wearing masks. Head of the metro's disaster management forum Shane Brown has raised serious concern over large parties at the city's beachfront.

Ramaphosa said gatherings -- including religious gatherings -- may not be...