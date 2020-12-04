Tanzanian Photographer Wins Global Covid-19 Photojournalism Award

A touching photo story from Tanzania highlighting an act of selflessness and service during a time of the coronavirus pandemic has been selected the winner in a photojournalism project that celebrates the diverse acts of healing from around the world during the global pandemic.

Shot by local photographer Calvin Kulaya @_calvin.k the photo story shows a woman @dorismollelfoundation giving out sustenance to people in need during the pandemic.

When the pandemic struck the country, Doris Mollel from Dar es Salaam came up with the idea of a Ramadhan basket: a gift box of rice, beans, salt, sugar and cooking oil for elderly people most at risk from the pandemic.

With the help of sponsors and contributors, Doris was able to deliver provisions to over three hundred families in different parts of Dar es Salaam, such as Kigamboni, Tandale, and areas along the coast like Bagamoyo.

However, the unsung hero in this particular instance is the man behind the camera, Calvin Kulaya, who was able to capture every moment of the noble act and shared it with the world.

Mr Kulaya's photo-story submitted to The Other Hundred - a platform dedicated to sharing the stories of the noble deeds done by different individuals was selected the overall winner from over 1,000 other submissions.This particular project was dubbed 'The Other Hundred Healers', the world's first collection of inspiring photo series from 100 countries around the world, representing people who have been working towards making the world a better and safer place by putting the needs of others ahead of their own.Founder of The Other Hundred and Project Director, Mr Chandra Nair, expressed his gratitude to the overwhelming response from photographers around the world. "I hope these photo-stories will inspire the global population in the process of healing and creating unity," he said.For his part, Mr Kulaya said he was delighted to have been given the opportunity to share with the world the great work done by different individuals in Tanzania.