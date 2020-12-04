Kenya: Why Gor Boss Rachier Apologised to Betsafe

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier Wednesday apologised to their shirt sponsor Betsafe following last week's incident where the team travelled for their Caf Champions League preliminary first leg match against APR in Rwanda in Football Kenya Federation (FKF) branded kits.

"We did not have very good track suits then somebody said that we are giving you tracksuits just in the last minute. We sent out the wrong image, which we are very sorry about and promise that it will not happen again," said Rachier.

He admitted that had the gaming firm not come to their aid in the 11th hour, the trip to Rwanda would have aborted.

"Before they (Betsafe) gave us some financial support, we were as good as stranded.

Then Alex Kobia (Bet High Kenya Limited Acting Chief Executive Officer) called and asked chairman are you ok?I said no, we are facing a lot of challenges," said Rachier.

"... ..It was going to fail then Betsafe came and we were able to travel."

The veteran football administrator spoke on Wednesday during the launch of Betsafe in the local market, which happened after five months since it signed a deal to be the shirt sponsors of Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Accumulatively, the deal is worth Sh100 million each year for three years.

Rachier thanked Betsafe for standing with the club in time when there were no football activities.

"Betsafe came to our rescue in the most challenging season. We have contractual obligation, once you have engaged a player they expect you at the end of every month to pay them, whether there is Covid-19 or not. Which can help you pay your players even the time that there are no games. Betsafe has been getting nothing from us," said Rachier

On his part, Bet High Kenya Limited Acting Chief Executive Officer, Alex Kobia, emphasised Betsafe's commitment to support local sports and responsible gaming in the country.

"It takes collaboration between all stakeholders to ensure we build a sustainable gaming industry, and to see Betsafe commit to a partnership that will promote responsible gaming is a positive and encouraging step forward towards this. Gaming is harmless fun for most people but can get out of control for a few players, and for an operator to recognise the need to take care of the players' risk is commendable," said Kobia.

In the initiative, Betsfae have partnered with GamHelp Kenya - an organisation that supports Kenyans with behavioural problems associated with gaming.

Gamhelp chairman Joseph Kamau said that one of the ways they carry out the rehabilitation exercise is through online counselling, where the organisation engages the addicts through digital platforms such as SMS, WhatsApp, Skype, and phone calls.