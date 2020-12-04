Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Reports Highest Number of Recoveries

3 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A record 11,324 patients in Kenya have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Thursday.

While speaking at the Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC), Nairobi, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said 11,177 patients recovered from home-based care, while 147 have been discharged from various hospitals.

Meanwhile, 1,253 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases, drawn from a sample size of 10,170, have pushed confirmed cases in the country to 86,383.

At the same time, Covid-19 death toll in the country has risen to 1,500 following the death of 16 patients in the last 24 hours.

The latest cases comprise 1,227 Kenyans and 26 foreigners. The latest cases comprise 747 males and 506 females. The youngest case is of a one-year-old while the oldest is 98.

New cases by county

Dr Aman said the cumulative samples that have so far been tested in the country now stands at 911, 596.

Nairobi, with 326 cases, has the highest number of new infections, followed by Mombasa 143, Kilifi 105, Kiambu 86, Murang'a 67, Meru 45, Kirinyaga 43, Makueni 36, Migori 35, Embu 34, Laikipia 32, Nakuru 26, Machakos 25, Kitui 24 and Taita Taveta 20.

Other cases were reported in Bungoma 19, Siaya 18, Lamu 17, Nyeri 17, Uasin Gishu 14, Kajiado 13, Garisaa 13, Nandi 12, Kisumu 12, Tharaka Nithi 11, Bomet 11, Homa Bay 10, Busia 7, Kakamega 6, Kwale 6, Samburu 6, Nyandarua 5, Kericho 4, Isiolo 3 and Turkana 2.

