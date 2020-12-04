Kenya: AFC Leopards Coach Tomas Trucha Resigns After Just One Match

3 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

AFC Leopards head coach Tomas Trucha has resigned after just one month in charge of the club, the 13-time Kenyan champions announced on Thursday.

The coach cited threats to his agent's life as the reason for this decision. However, Nation Sport understands he has an offer lined up from a club in Malaysia.

"Today, we accepted Tomas Trucha's resignation as Head Coach, effective immediately. This has been occasioned by the coach feeling that his safety is not guaranteed since his manager, Mr. Prince Channis, has been threatened by people purporting to be Ingwe supporters," the club said in a statement.

"This is disturbing and unacceptable for anyone who claims to be a supporter of this esteemed club. True AFC Leopards' supporters hold themselves to the highest standard and put the Club's and public good before all else."

"At this time, the remaining technical bench shall take charge as we consider a replacement. On behalf of the Management, we thank Trucha for his contributions to the Club and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Trucha was in charge of Leopards season opener on Saturday where Ingwe beat Tusker 2-1 at Kasarani.

