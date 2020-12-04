Kenya: Vet Lab Mixes Two Formats

Fresh from the successful Captain's Prize event last weekend, Vet Lab Sports Club is once again the place to be this weekend for the final action of the week-long Vice Chairman's Putter.

Over 200 players are listed to play on Friday and Saturday.

The event which winds up out-going vice chairman Mary Maingi's term of office, started with subsidiary events from Tuesday where Maingi, a former lady captain of the club, hosted the staff and caddies event which was followed by the Club-Nite on Wednesday.

Thursday was the day for the senior and junior golfers alike, while the main event which has received tremendous support from a host of corporate sponsors such as Kenya Pipeline Corporation, KenGen, Absa, UAP-Old Mutual, ICEA Lion, EABL, Mayfair Insurance and East Africa Portland Cement starts with the first round on Friday where over 150 players are drawn.

Action will be in the medal format while Saturday's final round will be on stable-ford scoring with the overall winner to be determined by a differential score.

Golf Park will stage its captain's prize on Friday and Saturday. Over 150 players are drawn for both days to tackle the challenging nine-hole course.

There will also be back-to-back action at Kenya Railway Golf Club where the Lady Captain's Prize has been sponsored by CIC Insurance which last weekend sponsored the Captain's prize at Royal Nairobi.

And a field of 150 players drawn from various clubs in the country will be converging at Ruiru Sports Club for the ladies' open sponsored by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), and supported by Kericho Gold. Besides the ladies, who include Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chairman Sarah Hoare, the lady captain Edith Ngugi has also invited the men who will be teeing off from 11.40am.

Ngugi said the event was the best way to end what has been a successful season. She said the course was currently in great condition and that some good scores are anticipated. Last year's winner in-form Catherine Wambui is expected to face strong challenge from players like Charity Njoroge, Winine Mwangi and Caroline Njeru among others.

Thika Sports Club will host the Extreme Golf series. In Kisumu, the lake-side Nyanza Golf Club course will be the venue of the Johnnie Walker golf tournament.

At Machakos Golf Club, it will be "Kitui Golf Day" where golfers from Kitui County who have been planning to start a golf course in their county will have an opportunity to give a brief of how far their plans are progressing.