Kenya: Mku and Thika High Partner to Build Sh100 Million Sports Centre

Mount Kenya University(MKU) in conjunction with Thika High School will develop a Sh100 million sports complex in Thika through a public-private partnership.

The sports facility will comprise a playing field and running track, and a multi-purpose indoor arena. Changing rooms and terraces will also be constructed.

Under the public-private deal, Thika High School will provide the land while Mount Kenya University will fund the construction of the sports centre.

When completed, the partners said on Monday, the facility will be open for use by the public.

Peter Waweru who is in-charge of Student's and Alumnae Affairs at Mount Kenya University told Nation Sport that the complex will occupy 12-acres. Construction has already started following approval by the Board of Management of Thika High School.

The facility is expected to be completed by next year. The Thika High School-MKU partnership will run for five years subject to renewal.

"Thika High School had the land but they did not have the resources to develop a sports venue and since we have previously collaborated with them on many areas, we saw the need to fund the project to help develop the idle land into a sports field that will also have an indoor arena. Games like football, rugby, hockey among others will be played on the facility," said Waweru.

He said the investment will also help the school rake in revenue by hiring out the facility to the public for meetings or public gatherings.

"The facility will also act as a platform to bring in an extra revenue stream to the school since they can hire the venue for meetings, weddings, or any other activity that requires a vast compound," he added.

The university further said that another factor that informed the decision to set up a sporting facility at Thika High School was its central location in hosting provincial games mainly from Mount Kenya region.

The only notable stadium in the region is Thika Stadium that plays host to mainly football matches.