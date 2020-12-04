Kenya: MoH Reports Highest Single-Day Recoveries After 11,324 Discharged

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Thursday registered the highest recoveries on a single day after 11,324 patients were discharged over a period of 24 hours.

The new recoveries raised to 67,788 , the total number of recoveries reported since April 1.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said the new recoveries include 11,177 patients who were under home-based care and another 147 who were admitted in hospitals across the country.

At the same time, Dr. Aman said that 1,253 patients had tested positive for the virus after 10,170 samples were analyzed over the same period.

Kenya's positivity rate was 12.3 percent on December 3, against the 5 percent threshold recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The new cases raised to 86,383 the total number of documented cases out of 911,596 samples analyzed since March.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,500 after 16 more coronavirus patients succumbed to the disease.

There were 1,200 patients admitted in health facilities across the country and another 7,755 who were undergoing treatment under Home-based care protocol.

Seventy-three of those in health facilities were in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 31 were on ventilator support and another 41 in supplementary oxygen

Another 77 patients were on supplementary oxygen out of 61 in General wards and 16 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).