Kenya: Nairobi MCAs Impeach Governor Mike Sonko

3 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi ward representatives have passed a motion to impeach Governor Mike Sonko and recommended his removal from office.

A total of 88 MCAs voted for the motion while two opposed. No absentia was recorded during the Thursday afternoon debate.

The censure motion was moved by Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada.

The Nairobi county chief is facing a second impeachment bid which has been a long time coming.

According to multiple sources who spoke to the Nation, Sonko crossed the red line through constant actions aimed at frustrating operations of the newly-formed Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). This includes denying the NMS funds.

Early this week, the City Hall boss shepherded dozens of MCAs to Mombasa in a scheme aimed at scuttling the motion.

At least 38 MCAs allied to the governor left Nairobi for Mombasa on Monday evening, soon after a chaotic press briefing at Riverside in Nairobi, where they vowed to defeat the impeachment motion facing Sonko.

According to multiple sources who spoke to the Nation, the county legislators have been operating in three places in Mombasa and Kwale counties in a bid not to be easily located.

