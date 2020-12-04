Malawi: Mutharika Drags ACB to Court Over Frozen Accounts

3 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former president Peter Mutharika has taken the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to court for refusing to unfreeze his bank accounts.

ACB director general Reyneck Matenba has confirmed at a news conference in Lilongwe that Mutharika has sued the graft busting body.

The ACB froze personal bank accounts of Mutharika, his wife Gertrude, step son Tadikira and former aide Norman Chisale as the graft busting body investigates the four over various corruption cases.

Matemba said the law was followed to the latter when closing the bank accounts.

On Affordable Input Program (AIP) mess, Matemba said the bureau is monitoring the program and challenges the program is facing.

He said if anything suspicious comes up, ACB is ready to investigate.

Matemba called on people to guard the program and not take advantage of it.

He said his officers on the ground have spotted network problem that has made others vulnerable and engage in corruption to beat the congestion that comes with network.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

