FOLLOWING a dismal performance in last week's regional council and local authority elections, Swapo says its offices will be closed for the festive season from 4 December until 11 January 2021.

This is contained in a memo by Swapo's executive director, Austin Samupwa, dated 2 December.

Samupwa was not available for comment on the matter.

Election results released by the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) last week showed that Swapo lost control of more than 30 town and village councils.