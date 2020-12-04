Tanzania: Equity Bank Launches Us Dollar Visa Debit Card in Tanzania

3 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Equity Bank Limited has on Thursday launched a US Dollar denominated Visa Debit Card in Tanzania that will allow customers, who are looking to pay goods and services in US dollar do so without incurring any charges.

The Banks manager cards operations and alternatives business channel, Magreth Mwasumbi said the card will help customers to transact within their budget without any charges.

"The visa card other than ATM cash withdrawals, customers will be able to shop at any outlets that accepts visa such as supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, petrol stations, as well as retail stores," she said.

Adding, "The gold rated card dubbed Visa USD debit card is the first of its kind on the market and targets to provide convenience and affordability to the bank's customers, who are looking to make purchases online or trade using the dollar currency," she said.

She said the card offers affordable and secure solution to the customer and will go a long way in providing the much needed convenience for customers and stimulate the growth of e- commerce.

"The visa card debit card allows customers to pay for goods or services in dollar currency at the exact indicated amounts. Meaning if one is paying for the product going for $10 using the card, only $10 will be deducted from their account, there are no charges," she said.

She noted that the visa USD debit cards unique with a PayWave capability that allows customers to talk and go for small purchases.

