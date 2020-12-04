Kenya: Gor Mahia Plot Early Raid to APR's Armoury

Gor Mahia will be going for early goals against APR in their Caf Champions League preliminary round clash on Saturday in a bid to overturn the 2-1 first leg defeat last weekend in Rwanda.

The record Kenyan champions need to beat APR by at least two goals to secure passage to the first round and stand-in coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo wants his forwards have to bring their 'A' game to the return leg.

"We have to be very lethal in attack since we'll not only be playing to score the much needed goal but also looking for many more," Omollo told Nation Sport after Thursday's training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi.

The 49-year-old Omollo will once again be in charge since Gor coach Roberto Oliveira is still suspended because he lacks Caf 'A' coaching licence or its equivalent.

Omollo, who is also the Posta Rangers coach, insists that an early goal will ease pressure on his attacking quartet of Jules Ulimwengu, Tito Okello, Benson Omala, Nicholas Kipkirui and Dickson Raila.

Teenage sensation Omala, Ulimwengu and Raila missed the first leg. Omala and midfielder Nicholas Omondi who were with the Rising Stars in Tanzania for Cecafa Under-20 championship have since linked up with Gor.

"We have to get our goal early to dismantle their plans of defending their slim lead. Scoring early will give us the confidence to control the game and outplay them. I am targeting at least three goals from my strikers to be sure of qualifying for the first round. It will be a tough match but we have our game plan which we have to stick to," said the former Kenyan international.

Oliveira revealed that he had given Omollo a free hand to prepare the team for Saturday's clash which kicks off at 3pm at refurbished Nyayo National Stadium.

"As you can see I am just watching how training is going on. Omollo is a qualified coach and as soon as we came from Rwanda, I have given him the necessary support and he is freely training the team.

"We always consult on how we can get the best performance from these players on Saturday. I am very confident that we shall win this match" said Oliveira.

If K'Ogalo wins 2-1, the match will head straight to penalties but a 1-0 victory will see them proceed on goal difference. An aggregate loss will see Gor exit the competition.