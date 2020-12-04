Cameroon: Forestry, Wildlife - Fcfa 15 Billion for Permanent Conservation

The budget will be used for restoring forest landscapes nationwide and protecting wildlife.

Forestry and Wildlife Minister, Jules Doret Ndongo, on December 1, 2020 defended provisional financial projections of his ministry before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly headed by Rosette Moutymbo Ayayi. Draft budgetary allocations for the Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife stand at FCFA 15,949,000 and will be used for the accomplishment of four major programmes as highlighted by the Minister in his presentation.

Securing permanent forest estates, support reforestation in some councils nationwide, restoring forest landscapes and developing the second phase of the Integrated Forest Information Management System whose aim is to improve the tools for verifying the legality and traceability of Cameroon's timber are some of the projects outlined in the budgetary projections.

Within the framework of protecting wildlife, some envisaged projects include; monitoring the management of wildlife in hunting areas to ensure compliance with regulations and wildlife management plans for sustainable harvest that will increase the revenues generated by this sector of activities, promoting eco-tourism in protected areas, and continue to raise awareness of the local population to reduce man versus wildlife conflicts. "We will continue combating wildlife crime by making the strategy developed for this purpose operational, regular patrols and crackdown operations shall be intensified," the Minister said.