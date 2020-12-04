Cameroon: Public Contracts - Fcfa 14 Billion for Service Provision

Ibrahim Talba Malla defended the draft projections of his ministry on December 1, 2020.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Public Contracts, Ibrahim Talba Malla has defended his draft financial provisions for next year before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly. He defended the draft projections of FCFA 14,485,000,000 on December 1, 2020 in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata.

The estimated budgetary allocations, going by the explanatory notes of the Minister, will be used to achieve three operational programmes and its support programme. Within the framework of improvement of public procurement system administration, the Minister explained that resources will be directed at popularizing the new public contracts code as well as its application texts among public contracts stakeholders, the finalization of the categorisation process of companies of the building and public works sector with a view of taking it into account during the award of some contracts, and the control of the award of contracts under the public contracts code and those of public corporations while providing assistance to project owners in setting up internal public contracts administrative management entities. "Furthermore, in order to ensure a more harmonious and efficient functioning of the public contract system, we intend to support steadfastly the ongoing completion of our decentralisation process. In this framework, we envisage the setting up of internal tender boards under regional executives as well as the designation of officials to manage them," highlights the explanatory notes of Minister Talba Malla.