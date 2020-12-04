Cameroon: Public Contracts - Fcfa 14 Billion for Service Provision

3 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ibrahim Talba Malla defended the draft projections of his ministry on December 1, 2020.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Public Contracts, Ibrahim Talba Malla has defended his draft financial provisions for next year before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly. He defended the draft projections of FCFA 14,485,000,000 on December 1, 2020 in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata.

The estimated budgetary allocations, going by the explanatory notes of the Minister, will be used to achieve three operational programmes and its support programme. Within the framework of improvement of public procurement system administration, the Minister explained that resources will be directed at popularizing the new public contracts code as well as its application texts among public contracts stakeholders, the finalization of the categorisation process of companies of the building and public works sector with a view of taking it into account during the award of some contracts, and the control of the award of contracts under the public contracts code and those of public corporations while providing assistance to project owners in setting up internal public contracts administrative management entities. "Furthermore, in order to ensure a more harmonious and efficient functioning of the public contract system, we intend to support steadfastly the ongoing completion of our decentralisation process. In this framework, we envisage the setting up of internal tender boards under regional executives as well as the designation of officials to manage them," highlights the explanatory notes of Minister Talba Malla.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.