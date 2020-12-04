Cameroon: North West - Bamenda City Council Budgets for Embellishment

City councillors and businessmen mobilised during a November 27, 2020 session to deliver for the prosperity of metropolitan Bamenda in 2021.

Over FCFA 4.6 billion is the 2021 budget of the Bamenda City Council. It is the first ever budget voted by City Councillors who are products of the February 9, 2020 municipal elections. Pioneer City Mayor; Paul Achombang presided the budgetary exercise on November 27, 2020 with councillors stating preparedness to work for the prosperity of inhabitants in the face of the socio-political crisis that has considerably jeopardized peace and economic activities.

It was against this backdrop that City Mayor; Paul Achombang committed to encourage "Big business" initiatives to pay required taxes to give the council a chance in road maintenance and undertake initiatives that improve on the economy of the city. Barely nine months in office had the councillors taken time off to sound off about initiatives that inspire hope. The City Mayor celebrated what he described as the fruits of the recent Municipal Order that has brought relative peace to the city following the restriction of motorcycles to some neighbourhoods. He saluted the "Operation Bamenda clean" by Defence and Security forces as a major plus in efforts towards a return to normalcy.

That apart, the City Mayor sounded off with some council buses on the streets to facilitate the movement of inhabitants. It emerged from the budgetary session that the city council is turning full circle to make 2021 a jubilee year of deliverance of the city from evil and wickedness. The City Mayor, Paul Achombang appeared at a loss that regular ghost town calls have made inhabitants very unproductive. He revealed that Market Masters and traders' associations have been mobilized to bury the regular Monday ghost towns from January 2021. He appealed for City Councillors to fully stand by the initiative, stressing that poverty is evil and ghost towns is greater evil.