Cameroon: Inter-Ministerial Northern Tour - Security, Dev't, Unity, Regional Polls, Discussed

3 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Territorial Administration Minister on December 2, 2020 rounded off the five-day visit of the three Northern Regions which he undertook with his counterpart of Public Works.

All is now set in the Far North, North and Adamawa Regions for Cameroon's first-ever regional council elections on Sunday, December 6, 2020. These were the assurances Paul Atanga Nji, the Minister of Territorial Administration, got from political, security and administrative officials in the three Northern Regions during his tour from November 28, 2020-December 3, 2020.

In Maroua where the tour began, politicians, youth and traditional rulers from the three Northern Regions were unanimous in condemning any attempt to disrupt peace and harmony amongst Cameroonians. In one voice, the stakeholders dissociated themselves from any group seeking to rock national concord.

Also in Maroua on November 28, 2020, Minister Atanga Nji and his colleague of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, inspected work on a deviation bridge at the site where the Palar Bridge on River Mayo Kaliao collapsed last October. A temporary crossing at Palar has since been opened to heavy duty traffic.

In the North Region, Atanga Nji took the condolences of the Presidential Couple to relatives of a family in Guider in Mayo-Louti Division that lost 13 of its members on November 27, 2020 in a mysterious fire that consumed their home. The Minister said the grief of the bereaved relatives was also the grief of President Paul Biya and First Lady, Mrs. Chantal Biya who felt particularly touched by the incident. Traditional chiefs and politicians of the North Region also pledged their support to President Biya's administration and his policies.

Concluding the tour in Ngaoundere in Adamawa Region on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, the Minister of Territorial Administration the day before had fruitful discussions with commercial motorbike riders like elsewhere in the other two regions. They entered into a social pact with the Minister, committing to henceforth ply their trade more responsibly in order to flush out robbers.

