Somalia: Puntland Assembly Strips Immunity From 8 MPs After Violating Standing Orders of Parliament

3 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland's state regional parliament voted to strip legal immunity from 8 of its members after being accused of violating the standing orders of parliament.

Lawmakers who have been stripped of their immunity have strongly opposed Speaker of Parliament Abdirashid Yusuf.

Puntland lawmakers voted unanimously to lift the immunity of 35 lawmakers.

The MPs whose immunity has been removed are: -

1. MP Abdijamal Osman

2. MP Abdiqani surato

3. MP Muse Jajabsay

4. Gen. Baduugaaye MP

5. MP Mohamud Mohamed Barre

6. MP Saleeban Farah.

7. MP Abdirahman Dhore

8. MP Mohamud Ahmed Aalim.

It is the largest number of MPs to have their parliamentary immunity stripped as it has happened in Kismayo in 2018 when the Jubbaland parliament stripped the immunity of two members.

The media was not allowed to cover the incident, and Puntland police closed the entrances to the parliament building this morning.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.